Reimagining fragrance with a commitment to clean beauty in Dallas

Dallas business is changing the way people think about scent

A one-of-a-kind Dallas small business is aiming to change the way you think about scent with a focus on clean beauty and the science behind fragrance.

Mixing, sniffing, testing and creating is what Claire Ellis does best.

For Ellis, fragrance is more than just her business, Malibu Apothecary. It's a journey.

"Our sense of smell is our strongest trigger memory above all our other senses," said Ellis.

But it's certainly not the career she expected.

Her love for fragrance began while traveling the world and studying abroad in France.

Candle-making started as a simple hobby, a way to bring the memories of her travels home. But that hobby quickly became a passion.

"I had to learn a lot more chemistry than I thought I ever would, but a lot of it is trial and error," Ellis said.

She started Malibu Apothecary full-time in February 2020. A line of luxury smells inspired by trips.

That ultimately led to a storefront in Dallas's design district, where guests can craft their own signature scent in her candle and perfume-making classes.

"We have about 20 classes a week that are set open classes that people can just jump in," said Ellis.

Unlike traditional perfumes or candles that often contain synthetic chemicals, she prides herself on clean and sustainable products.

"You are going home with something not only custom but also clean and nontoxic, so you can feel good about what you are burning," Ellis said.

She said the classes aren't just about making a perfume or candle, but stepping out of your comfort zone, exploring something new, and reigniting your own memories through scent.

For her, that's what fragrance is all about. Creating happiness, one sniff at a time.