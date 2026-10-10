From Hook 'Em to heartbreak: Red River Rivalry gives fans a Cotton Bowl cardiac workout

The players battled on the field. The fans battled their blood pressure.

The Red River Rivalry delivered another Cotton Bowl classic Saturday, complete with trash talk, torn shirts, a second-half comeback, and enough emotional whiplash to make both fan bases check their hearts.

When the dust settled, Oklahoma had stunned Texas 27-24, turning Longhorn confidence into heartbreak and Sooner anxiety into celebration.

Before the comeback, there was plenty of swagger.

CBS News Texas

Texas fan Mark, from Denton, was riding high at halftime. With quarterback Arch Manning moving the ball, he figured the Longhorns were cruising toward victory.

"Arch is slinging the ball," Mark said. "I think if we keep it up in the second half, this is going to be an easy cruise for the W."

Famous last words.

Across the rivalry divide, Oklahoma fan Jamie Schimmel was trying to keep the faith. After more than two decades of attending the game, she knew better than to count her Sooners out.

"Honestly, it's tough," Schimmel said during the first half. "But I've been coming for 25 years, so it is what it is. And I'm having the best time ever. I love Texas. I love OU."

Then came the comeback.

Oklahoma flipped the script, claimed the 27-24 victory, and sent Schimmel's emotions into overdrive.

"That was insane," she said after the game, before letting loose with a victorious "Boomer Sooner!"

For Texas fan Jose Vasquez, the final score was especially cruel. He had predicted a 27-24 finish, just with the Longhorns on top.

"This one hurt a little bit," Vasquez admitted.

Still, even in defeat, he couldn't help but appreciate the rivalry.

"I love it. I love it. I love all this, the atmosphere," he said.

For Schimmel, the emotional toll was just as real, even with a win.

"My heart is like done," she said.

And that might be the one thing Sooners and Longhorns can agree on.

The afternoon ended with opposing fans sharing a hug, proving that even one of college football's fiercest rivalries can make room for a little love.

The scoreboard belongs to Oklahoma. The bragging rights last a year.

And the fans?

They've got 12 months to recover before the Cotton Bowl puts their hearts through it all again.