Residents say Red Oak sign warnings target data‑center critics

At least eight Red Oak residents were warned last week that they were in violation of city code, according to organizers opposed to data centers.

They say the issue stems from "No Data Center" yard signs displayed in front of their homes.

"I think they're blatantly picking on us," said Red Oak neighbor Cindi Stephenson. "It's our First Amendment right to speak out."

Neighbors allege selective enforcement by city

Driving through Red Oak, "No Data Center" signs line the roads, especially near potential development sites. But on a single day last week, multiple residents received notices about their signs.

"I think this is selective enforcement because of this issue," said Lonnie Janssen, a longtime Red Oak resident.

The letters stated homeowners needed a permit or would face fines.

"This, however, seems to be something that is very much striking a nerve," said Sharon Cotton, another homeowner.

Residents say crackdown aims to quiet dissent

Neighbors argue the city is targeting their signage to discourage opposition to data‑center development in Red Oak.

Front lawns have become the latest battleground in the broader fight over data centers in North Texas, where homeowners are pushing back against city councils and corporations. Dozens of massive warehouses have already been built across the region, with more planned.

"All these other people that had all these other signs never received any code compliance violations," Cotton said.

One resident said the city later clarified that the signs do not require a permit but cannot be placed too close to the road. Still, none of the residents who spoke to CBS News Texas plan to remove their signs.

City says notices sought compliance only

In a statement, the city said it did not cite any residents and was only asking for compliance with ordinance. It said, in part, "The notice did not state that the residents were prohibited from displaying the signs in their yard as, per city ordinance, signs of this nature are permitted on private property."

Supporters of data centers argue the facilities bring jobs to the region, but residents remain unmoved.

"We deserve better than for this city to secretly come in and make deals," Stephenson said. "We're not going to stand for it."