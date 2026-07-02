At what cost? Red card dampens U.S. men's World Cup win

Americans were basking in the glow of victory – only the second knockout‑round victory for the U.S. Men's National Team in the FIFA World Cup.

But what did it cost?

SANTA CLARA, CA - JULY 01: Folarin Balogun #20 of United States of America gets medical attention during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between United States of America and Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1, 2026 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the 64th minute of the squad's 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina, Folarin Balogun was shown a red card after his foot came down on a Bosnian defender's ankle.

"It just looked like him and the defender were both trying to get in a good position, and unfortunately, he caught the back of the defender's leg," said Kenny Cooper, a former FC Dallas player.

The referee saw a dangerous play. Cooper saw something different.

"I watched the replay, and what I was looking for was Balogun's head, and it looked like he was looking forward, and it didn't look like he was looking down, and so I don't think there was any malice to it," said Cooper.

"I try to look at this objectively, and one of the thoughts I had was if this was the reverse, and with what I saw where he wasn't looking at the player's leg, I genuinely wouldn't be asking for a red card for the other team," he said. "Even if it was reversed, I wouldn't have thought it was a red card."

But the referee gave the card, and with that comes a one‑game suspension. According to FIFA's rulebook, there is no appeal process; suspensions can only be extended.

Balogun's teammates say they're fully behind their star forward.

"He's done so much for us, and now we've got his back," said Christian Pulisic after Wednesday's match.

Meanwhile, fans are only looking forward.

The U.S. Men's National Team is moving forward. They're taking on Belgium at 7 p.m. Monday in Seattle.