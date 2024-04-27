Recreational boats pass through Key Bridge collapse site after opening of fourth temporary channel

Recreational boats to pass through Key Bridge collapse site Sunday Recreational boats to pass through Key Bridge collapse site Sunday 02:32

BALTIMORE -- A total of four temporary channels have opened following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge just over a month ago.

The fourth, deepest channel closed early Monday morning as crews continue salvaging, and it is not expected to reopen until May 10. More than 1,300 tons of steel have been salvaged from the disaster site.

Recreational boats could pass through the Key Bridge collapse salvage during specific hours on Sunday. Traffic through the temporary channels was strictly one-way, with outbound movements scheduled from 3:30 to 4:30 PM and inbound from 4:30 to 5:30 PM.

Larry Lewis has spent the last 20 or so years on the water. He says the opportunity to pass through the collapse site is important for recreational boaters, not just chartering businesses.

"We have boaters and owners who are stuck on the other side of the bridge, and some who are trying to get out to get maintenance and things done," Lewis said.

"There's going to be plenty of people out there that's going to be directing and keeping this a very safe and orderly passage," he explained.

U.S. Coast Guard Commander Baxter Smoke said the goal of fully opening the port by the end of May is still within reach.

Additionally, a memorial event will be held at noon Sunday at Middle Branch Park to honor the six men who lost their lives in the collapse. The gathering will include elected officials, labor unions, and other community leaders.