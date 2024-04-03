Rashee Rice meets with Dallas Police, issues apology for multi-vehicle pile-up

DALLAS — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and former SMU football player Rashee Rice took "full responsibility" via a post on social media for his part in the multi-vehicle pile-up in Dallas over the weekend.

Posting to his story on Instagram, Rice said, "Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

Dallas police say they responded to the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway near University Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after two drivers, one in a Corvette and one in a Lamborghini, lost control while speeding in the far left lanes. The Lamborghini driver reportedly hit the center median wall, which caused four other vehicles to collide into each other.

Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and two others were taken to the hospital for their minor injuries.

The people in the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene, according to police reports.

Rice rented the Lamborghini SUV from a luxury rental car business called "The Classic Lifestyle." The Dallas Morning News reports the other Corvette involved in the crash is either registered or leased by Rice.

His attorney, Royce West, sent CBS News Texas a statement Monday, confirming Rice was involved in the crash:

"On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday. Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly."

The Patterson Law Group has been engaged to represent two of the victims injured in the crash.

Dallas police are still investigating and have not identified any suspects or made any arrests.