Wyatt Langford hits 3-run homer as Rangers win 4-3 to end 6-series losing streak against Padres

Wyatt Langford hit a three-run homer, Josh Jung had a go-ahead RBI single and the Texas Rangers beat San Diego 4-3 on Sunday to end a six-series losing streak against the Padres.

The Rangers preserved a one-run lead over the final five innings a day after failing to hold a two-run lead late in a 6-4 loss in 10 innings. The series clincher was just the fourth victory for Texas in its past 20 meetings with San Diego.

Nathan Eovaldi sparkled for five of his six innings after the Texas right-hander's start was pushed back a day because of left knee soreness.

The fourth inning was a different story. Eovaldi allowed six hits and three runs right after Langford's three-run shot, which was the leadoff hitter's sixth homer of the season.

Eovaldi (7-7) struck out a season-high nine, eight of those coming while he allowed just one hit and a walk in his other five innings.

Peyton Gray pitched a perfect seventh, and rookie Robby Ahlstrom walked Manny Machado before getting pinch-hitter Miguel Andujar to ground into an inning-ending double play in the eighth.

Jakob Junis allowed singles to pinch-hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts to start the ninth before finishing for his fifth save. Closer Jacob Latz had pitched in the first two games of the series.

Gavin Sheets and Bogaerts had run-scoring singles to go with Sung-Mun Song's RBI double to get the Padres even. Sheets was thrown out at home on Bogaerts' hit, which scored Machado.

Nicky Lopez, Langford and Jung had three consecutive singles to put Texas back in front in the bottom of the fourth against Lucas Giolito (2-3), who allowed all four Texas runs after entering in the second inning.

Padres RHP Grant Holmes (4-3, 4.33 ERA) is set for the series opener at home against Atlanta on Monday. Rangers RHP Kumar Rocker (2-6, 4.17) is scheduled to open the series at Miami on Monday.