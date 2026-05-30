Ezequiel Duran's walk‑off single lifts Rangers over Royals in ninth‑inning comeback

Ezequiel Duran hit an opposite-field RBI single to cap a three-run ninth inning as the Texas Rangers walked off the Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Saturday.

Joc Pederson hit a home run to start a string of five consecutive hits off closer Lucas Erceg (3-3). Josh Jung then singled to shortstop, Brandon Nimmo singled off Erceg's glove, Jake Burger hit an opposite-field liner to right to tie the score, before Duran's hit to right.

Texas' rally made a first-time major league winner of Peyton Gray (1-0), a 30-year-old rookie who made his big league debut in late April.

The Rangers have won two consecutive games, matching their longest winning streak since early April. It was their first walk-off win in 12 home games when trailing going into the ninth.

The Royals have lost five straight and 15 of their last 18, falling a season-low 14 games below .500. They lost for the fifth time in 22 games when leading through eight innings.

Jung and Burger had three hits each, including Jung's first-inning home run.

Carter Jensen had a two-run home run and an RBI single for the Royals, who batted around in the seventh to turn a 3-0 deficit into a 4-3 lead. Jensen also made a spectacular diving catch in foul territory in the eighth on Michael Helman's bunt attempt to hold a two-run lead.

Both starters worked six innings. Texas' Kumar Rocker allowed no runs, giving up three singles and three walks. Kansas City's Seth Lugo gave up one earned run on six hits.

KC's Maikel Garcia strained his right hamstring racing for third base in the seventh and left the game.

Sunday's series finale will match Royals RHP Michael Wacha (4-2, 2.69 ERA), who pitched two seasons at Texas A&M, against Rangers RHP Jack Leiter (2-4, 4.75).