Danny Jansen's walk-off single lifts Rangers over D‑backs in wild ninth

Danny Jansen had a game-ending single with two outs as the Texas Rangers rallied for a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night in a frantic ninth inning that included three-run rallies by both teams.

Jansen capped the Rangers comeback when he grounded the only pitch thrown by Juan Morillo into the left-field corner. Morillo relieved Paul Sewald (0-4), who had converted his first nine save opportunities.

Ezequiel Duran had an RBI double and Jake Burger, whose three-run homer for Texas in the fifth produced the game's first runs, tied the game with an RBI single and chased Sewald.

Arizona had gone ahead 5-3 in the top half. Nolan Arenado's RBI double off Jacob Latz, the sixth of seven Texas pitchers, tied the game at 3 and Ildemaro Vargas lined a two-run single.

Cal Quantrill (2-0) took over after Latz failed to retire a batter.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager struck out starting the ninth and finished 0 for 4, slipping into a career-worst slump.

Seager has gone seven games in a row without a hit. That is the longest hitless span in the two-time World Series MVP's 12 big league seasons, as is the 0-for-27 span with 11 strikeouts over the last week. He has a .179 batting average.

Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who fouled a pitch hard off the inside of his left knee in the fourth, had an RBI double in the sixth. Arenado had a sacrifice fly in the seventh, and his double came after Corbin Carroll led off the ninth with a double and Geraldo Perdomo walked.

Rangers starter Kumar Rocker walked four and needed 97 pitches to get through five scoreless innings. Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson, who gave up Burger's homer, struck out eight without a walk over seven innings.

A day off for both teams before road games Friday night: Arizona at Colorado, and the Rangers in Houston.