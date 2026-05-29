Rangers roll past Royals as Gore dominates again at Globe Life Field

MacKenzie Gore continued his home‑field dominance with 6 1/3 scoreless innings, and Brandon Nimmo, Nicky Lopez and Joc Pederson homered as the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 9-1 on Friday night.

Gore (4-4) allowed four hits and one walk. The left‑hander improved to 3–0 in five starts at Globe Life Field this season with a 2.08 ERA; he is 1-4 with a 5.81 ERA on the road.

The Royals have lost four straight and 14 of their past 17, falling a season‑worst 13 games under .500.

Vinnie Pasquantino ended Kansas City's streak of 23 consecutive scoreless innings with an RBI single in the ninth off Gavin Collyer.

Nimmo hit a two‑run homer in the fifth off Stephen Kolek (3-1), who was coming off his second career shutout. Lopez, a former Royal who joined Texas on Tuesday, hit a two‑run homer in the sixth off Steven Cruz for his first Rangers hit. Pederson added a solo shot inside the right‑field foul pole in the eighth off Eric Cerantola.

Texas scored four two‑out runs in the first inning, helped by two Royals throwing errors. Ezequiel Duran delivered a two‑run single and finished with two hits, while Corey Seager remains on the injured list.

Kolek, a Houston native and former Texas A&M pitcher, allowed six runs — four earned — in five innings.

Kansas City fell to a major‑league‑worst 2-13 against left‑handed starters. Nimmo extended his on‑base streak to a season‑best 12 games.

Saturday's game will feature Royals RHP Seth Lugo (2-4, 3.74 ERA) against Rangers RHP Kumar Rocker (2-5, 3.96).