Rangers fall to White Sox 4-2 despite Cauley's first homer

Chase Meidroth went 4 for 4 while he and Andrew Benintendi had a pair of run-scoring singles apiece, Anthony Kay pushed through five innings for his first win in more than a month, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Braden Montgomery scored all three times he reached base. Meidroth's fourth career four-hit game helped the White Sox move out of a tie with Cleveland atop the American League Central as the Guardians lost to Minnesota 10-6.

Texas rookie Cam Cauley hit his first major league homer as the Rangers dropped back to .500 but stayed in first place in the AL West by a half-game over Seattle with the defending division champion Mariners' second consecutive loss to Cincinnati.

Kay (7-4) allowed five hits and two runs to end a six-start winless streak. The left-hander hit his majors-leading 19th batter to put Cauley on and load the bases with no outs in the fourth. Elias Díaz's double-play grounder brought home Brandon Nimmo, and Kay preserved a 3-2 lead by striking out Alejandro Osuna.

Four Chicago relievers finished with four hitless innings. Bryan Hudson had two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save.

Tyler Alexander allowed a run for the first time in the left-hander's fourth start as an opener for Texas. Cal Quantrill (3-3) walked two in the fourth before giving up consecutive RBI singles to Meidroth and Benintendi.

Texas third baseman Josh Jung didn't start a day after leaving a 10-0 Texas win with tightness in his left calf. He is expected to be available for the opener of a four-game home series against the Mariners on Friday night.

Both teams are off Thursday before playing at home Friday. The White Sox are set to start RHP Davis Martin (9-5, 3.31 ERA) against Houston. Texas is set to go with LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.80) against Seattle.