Rangers, Diamondbacks set for compelling World Series
ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A New York pundit's take on Rangers vs. Diamondbacks: "This is the least compelling World Series matchup in a long time, maybe ever."
The Big Apple cynicism is understandable. After all, the mighty Yankees have now gone a record 14 years since their last appearance in the Fall Classic. To make matters worse, teams from Texas have now played in seven of those 14 World Series.
So, how compelling was it to see a Rangers team that was 60-102 just two years ago come from behind to knock off the defending World Series Champion Astros in Games 6 and 7 in Houston? Keep in mind that was an Astros team that was playing in its seventh straight league championship series. This is a Rangers team that swept Tampa Bay, which won 99 games. They also swept the best team in the league, Baltimore, which won 101 games.
Meanwhile, how compelling was it to see a Diamondbacks club that lost 110 games two years ago come from behind to knock off the defending National League Champion Phillies in Games 6 and 7 in Philadelphia? It's a D-Backs team that swept NL Central Champ Milwaukee on the road. They also swept the NL West Champ Dodgers, which won 100 games.
Texas is led by shortstop Corey Seager, a top contender for American League MVP honors, who finished 2nd in the league in batting average (.327), 2nd in slugging percentage (.623), 4th in on base percentage (.390), 5th in home runs (33), and 1st in doubles (42).
The Rangers had six All Stars this year: Seager, Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien, Jonah Heim, Nathan Eovaldi, and Rookie of the Year candidate Josh Jung. And, 21-year old rookie Evan Carter has set a postseason record by reaching base in all 12 games played despite just being called up to the big leagues last month.
The Diamondbacks have their own National League Rookie of the Year frontrunner in outfielder Corbin Carroll, who led the league with 10 triples and was 2nd with 54 stolen bases.
Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy came out of retirement a year ago to take over a team that had not been to the postseason since 2016. A leading candidate to be American League Manager of the Year, the 68-year old Bochy is looking for his fourth World Series title in 14 years.
On the other hand, Arizona Manager Torey Lovullo is in his seventh season at the helm, having won Manager of the Year honors his first season. As an aside, Lovullo's father, Sam, was an award winning producer of the hit CBS country comedy variety show "Hee Haw."
Both General Managers, Texas' Chris Young and Arizona's Mike Hazen, are Princeton grads. A Highland Park High School alum, Young is leading his hometown team to the World Series in his first full season as GM. Hazen's wife, Nicole, tragically passed away 14 months ago after a two-year battle with brain cancer. Hazen's four sons, ages 13-17, threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 3 of the Division Series in honor of their mom.
Rangers 1st baseman Nathaniel Lowe's mom has been heavy on his heart as she battles cancer, undergoing chemotherapy treatments back home in Georgia this month, unable to be in attendance to watch her son live out a childhood dream.
ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia, a native of Cuba, was passed over by every team in baseball when the Rangers briefly let him go in February, 2021. Since then, Garcia is a two-time All Star and has slugged over 100 home runs.
NLCS MVP Ketel Marte is one game away from joining Manny Ramirez, Derek Jeter and Hank Bauer as the only players to hit safely in 17 straight postseason games.
Yes, these are just a few of the storylines that make this one of the most compelling World Series matchups in a long time.
for more features.