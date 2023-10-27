Rangers, Diamondbacks set for compelling World Series

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A New York pundit's take on Rangers vs. Diamondbacks: "This is the least compelling World Series matchup in a long time, maybe ever."

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 26: Ezequiel Duran #20 of Texas Ranger practices during the World Series Workout Day at Globe Life Field on October 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Rob Carr / Getty Images

The Big Apple cynicism is understandable. After all, the mighty Yankees have now gone a record 14 years since their last appearance in the Fall Classic. To make matters worse, teams from Texas have now played in seven of those 14 World Series.

So, how compelling was it to see a Rangers team that was 60-102 just two years ago come from behind to knock off the defending World Series Champion Astros in Games 6 and 7 in Houston? Keep in mind that was an Astros team that was playing in its seventh straight league championship series. This is a Rangers team that swept Tampa Bay, which won 99 games. They also swept the best team in the league, Baltimore, which won 101 games.

Meanwhile, how compelling was it to see a Diamondbacks club that lost 110 games two years ago come from behind to knock off the defending National League Champion Phillies in Games 6 and 7 in Philadelphia? It's a D-Backs team that swept NL Central Champ Milwaukee on the road. They also swept the NL West Champ Dodgers, which won 100 games.

Texas is led by shortstop Corey Seager, a top contender for American League MVP honors, who finished 2nd in the league in batting average (.327), 2nd in slugging percentage (.623), 4th in on base percentage (.390), 5th in home runs (33), and 1st in doubles (42).

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 20: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers throws to first for an out in the second inning during Game 5 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Friday, October 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Rangers had six All Stars this year: Seager, Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien, Jonah Heim, Nathan Eovaldi, and Rookie of the Year candidate Josh Jung. And, 21-year old rookie Evan Carter has set a postseason record by reaching base in all 12 games played despite just being called up to the big leagues last month.

The Diamondbacks have their own National League Rookie of the Year frontrunner in outfielder Corbin Carroll, who led the league with 10 triples and was 2nd with 54 stolen bases.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 24: Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks steals second base against Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning in Game Seven of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy came out of retirement a year ago to take over a team that had not been to the postseason since 2016. A leading candidate to be American League Manager of the Year, the 68-year old Bochy is looking for his fourth World Series title in 14 years.

On the other hand, Arizona Manager Torey Lovullo is in his seventh season at the helm, having won Manager of the Year honors his first season. As an aside, Lovullo's father, Sam, was an award winning producer of the hit CBS country comedy variety show "Hee Haw."

Both General Managers, Texas' Chris Young and Arizona's Mike Hazen, are Princeton grads. A Highland Park High School alum, Young is leading his hometown team to the World Series in his first full season as GM. Hazen's wife, Nicole, tragically passed away 14 months ago after a two-year battle with brain cancer. Hazen's four sons, ages 13-17, threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 3 of the Division Series in honor of their mom.

Rangers 1st baseman Nathaniel Lowe's mom has been heavy on his heart as she battles cancer, undergoing chemotherapy treatments back home in Georgia this month, unable to be in attendance to watch her son live out a childhood dream.

ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia, a native of Cuba, was passed over by every team in baseball when the Rangers briefly let him go in February, 2021. Since then, Garcia is a two-time All Star and has slugged over 100 home runs.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Adolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers hits a solo home run against Jose Urquidy #65 of the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2023 in Houston, Texas. / Getty Images

NLCS MVP Ketel Marte is one game away from joining Manny Ramirez, Derek Jeter and Hank Bauer as the only players to hit safely in 17 straight postseason games.

Yes, these are just a few of the storylines that make this one of the most compelling World Series matchups in a long time.