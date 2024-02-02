Rain, thunderstorms return Friday evening into Saturday morning

NORTH TEXAS – Our Friday is off to a mild start with temperatures in the mid 50s and patchy fog developing.

A grey day is ahead with any morning fog lifting out around midday and temperatures climbing into the upper 60s this afternoon.

Our next system moves in from the west today bringing rain and thunderstorms this evening into Saturday morning.

Widespread severe weather is not expected but a few storms may produce quarter size hail and gusty winds especially when they initialize to our west where there is a slight risk.

Showers will begin to develop in our western counties around lunchtime, while the Metroplex is still dry and grey.

Be prepared for heavy rain and storms during the evening drive with coverage increasing after sunset.

Localized flooding is also possible with stronger storms producing a quick 1" – 2" of rain in some spots.

A bulk of the rain is in East Texas around sunrise tomorrow, with clouds clearing from west to east through out the day.

Temperatures are mild to start to the weekend, reaching the upper 60s Saturday but a cold front cools us down for Sunday.

After a quiet start to the work week, rain chances return Thursday.

