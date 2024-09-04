Beautiful weather expected in North Texas as clouds move out

North Texas woke up to another dreary day, with patchy rain across the region Wednesday morning.

The low-pressure system over North Texas will continue to move east throughout the morning and into the afternoon, bringing in drier air and putting an end to the rain. The clouds will also clear.

But with a wet start and clouds through most of the day, high temperatures only warm to the low- to mid-80s on Wednesday, which is well below the average high of 92 for this time of the year.

On Thursday, the high temperature will warm to the lower 90s. With so much rain these past few days, the humidity will be higher and the feels-like temperature will reach the upper 90s.

The sunshine will continue as we round out this week and head into the weekend. A weak cold front will move through North Texas on Saturday, bringing drier air and setting us up for some great weather, with morning lows in the mid-60s and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.