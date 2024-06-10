Watch CBS News
Rain chances return to North Texas after a dry weekend

By Ashton Altieri

/ CBS Texas

Rain chances start out the work week for North Texans
Rain chances start out the work week for North Texans 01:50

NORTH TEXAS – Scattered thunderstorms are expected across North Texas on Monday after mostly dry weather over the weekend.

The morning will be mostly dry before a 40% chance of storms develops in the afternoon. Most of the activity will move out of the region before sunset, which is shortly after 8:30 p.m. 

Severe weather is not likely in North Texas on Monday but gusty winds and hail are almost always a threat with thunderstorms in June. Temperatures will also stay below normal for the next few days with 80s instead of 90s for the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

A large ridge of high pressure moves into Texas starting Wednesday. This will shut off the chance for thunderstorms and bring much warmer weather for the end of the week. 

As of Monday, Father's Day weekend was expected to be mostly sunny and very warm with temperatures approaching 100 degrees in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 6:17 AM CDT

