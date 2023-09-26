Rabid skunk picked up in northwest Grapevine near Dove Road

GRAPEVINE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A skunk that tested positive for rabies was caught in Grapevine near Dove Road and Tumbleweed Trail on Sept. 21.

It's the second rabies-positive wild animal picked up in northwest Grapevine within a month.

Grapevine Animal Services has urged anyone who thinks they were exposed to the skunk to contact them. They should also contact a veterinarian if their pet was exposed.

Wild animals, especially high risk vectors such as skunks, are a reservoir of the rabies virus. People can protect themselves by ensuring a veterinarian vaccinates their pets. Not allowing pet animals to interact with wildlife is another method of protection.

A vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Grapevine Animal Services, located at 500 Shady Brook Drive. It's a first-come, first-served event and the rabies vaccine, along with other core dog and cat vaccinations, are available.