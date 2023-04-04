Bryan Adams High School teacher accused of improper relationship with student

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - A teacher at Bryan Adams High School was arrested on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Qasim Frazier, 38 turned himself in to Dallas police on April 4.

The Dallas Police Department's Child Exploitation Unit received information about Frazier and the Dallas ISD student on Feb. 24.

Frazier is currently at the Dallas County Jail.