Pulling Border Patrol commander from Minneapolis signals major shift after deadly shooting, expert says

The Trump administration has reassigned Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino out of Minneapolis following intense bipartisan backlash over a fatal shooting involving federal immigration agents — a move experts say signals a major shift in strategy and messaging as scrutiny over enforcement tactics grows nationwide.

Reaction is pouring after the Trump administration reassigned Bovino to his previous post in California. Sources tell CBS News this comes following pressure from Republicans and Democrats over its handling of the latest deadly shooting involving federal immigration agents in Minnesota.

Well-known criminologist Ale del Carmen says this change in tactic is very telling.

Bovino has been the face of deployed border patrol agents working alongside ICE in America's cities — most recently in Minneapolis.

Following the shooting death of Alex Pretti by one of his agents, Bovino was quick to make this statement even before the findings of any investigation:

"This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement," said Bovino.

The video of the incident, now seen across the world and studied by non-partisan law enforcement experts, provides contrary evidence.

Pretti, who was legally licensed to carry a weapon, was seen being thrown on the ground by agents, who took a handgun from his waistband. Then, Pretty is shot.

The comments made by Bovino re-ignited tensions and led to top Trump administration officials pulling him out of Minneapolis.

"I think what it signals is the fact that things are not going to continue to be the same in Minnesota and perhaps across the United States," said del Carmen. "I think the administration is realizing that the messaging that they have had through Bovino and other means in Minnesota has been very negative. That they are losing people, their own voters, their own supporters, and that something has to change."

Second Amendment advocates raise concerns

Second Amendment supporters have also called the handling and characterization of the shooting into question.

For now, border czar Tom Homan will be called in to head the operations and de-escalate tensions.

Meanwhile, del Carmen believes Americans are watching the handling of it all closely.

"If we let this go, if we allow for this to continue, who is to say that the next person isn't going to be you or me or anybody else watching this?" del Carmen said. "What is pretty obvious to me is that what happened in Minneapolis a few days ago brings both the Republicans, the true conservatives, and true liberals together unified with one voice that says, 'Not in America... not today."

DHS Secretary Noem reassigned, CBS News reports

CBS News is reporting that as part of the administration's shift in strategy, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will also be reassigned to operations along the border rather than inside major U.S. cities.

Noem is also being scrutinized for her role in handling the aftermath of Pretti's shooting death in Minneapolis.