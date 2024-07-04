Proud to be an American? Yes, North Texans say

Proud to be an American? Yes, North Texans say

Proud to be an American? Yes, North Texans say

DALLAS – The fountain at Fair Park echoed with the joyful giggles of children playing in the water, while adults sought refuge from the heat. It's where CBS News Texas spoke with several people about being an American and pursuing the American dream.

The Fourth of July seemed the proper time to ask Trevor, who withheld his last name, on the United States.

"We live in the greatest country on the planet and the opportunity to go from the lowest income class society – norm, whatever

– you have the same ability to move your way up," he said. "It might take work. It might take overcoming challenges. But the American dream is real for everyone."

Davontae Tomkins and his wife supported their three young daughters' "Melonade Lush" stand. The 30-year-old said life had been imperfect, and so had he. However, the journey for their success revealed their freedom of pursuit.

"Being able to be with your family and financial freedom as well, and being able to socialize with people and network with people," Tomkins said.

Brazilian-born Typhanne Vieria said she came to the United States chasing the American dream. In her opinion, it was not about material possessions or political parties.

"So I think more options would be better, or at least trying to engage other areas than just the Republicans. The Democrats," she said.

Some have frustration in the pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness. Trevor said he's taken inventory of what's important to him.

"It's a mindset," he said. "Would I love to be a billionaire and own billions of dollars of real estate and not have to work a 9 to 5? Absolutely. But the fact that my family's healthy, we're you know – we're able to come to an event like this."

Tomkins and his wife are preparing their daughters to move into the next generation of the dream.

"What I teach them is ... working hard and doing everything at 100%," Tomkins said.