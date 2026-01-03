Protesters in Dallas join national call against U.S. military action in Venezuela

A coalition of grassroots organizations rallied at Main Street Garden Park in downtown Dallas on Saturday evening, joining protests across the country against U.S. military action in Venezuela.

Organizers said the event, part of a national "No War on Venezuela" day of action, was in response to recent airstrikes and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces.

Protesters called for an end to military escalation and demanded Maduro's release. They also criticized rising defense spending, pointing to the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier near Venezuela and its associated costs.

Local sponsors included the DFW Anti-War Committee, Veterans for Peace, Democratic Socialists of America NTX, CodePink, and other advocacy groups.

Similar demonstrations were held in cities nationwide, with organizers saying more events were being added throughout the day.

Protests were also held today in San Antonio and San Marcos, with additional demonstrations planned tomorrow in Austin, Houston, and Waco.