Property tax reform a key part of Gov. Abbott's platform in his campaign for a fourth term

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott formally launched his campaign last week to be elected to a record fourth term.

In a campaign swing that began in Houston and continued in Tyler and Temple, Abbott has focused on property tax reform. While the state legislature has cut school property taxes for homeowners over the years, and for businesses starting next year, many Texans still believe their property taxes are too high.

"We are going to turn the tables on local taxing authorities, put the power with the people, and put an end to out-of-control property taxes in Texas," Abbott said in Houston.

His plan would limit local government spending growth to population and inflation, or 3.5%, the lesser of the two.

The governor said he also wants to require two-thirds approval on all local property tax increases and allow voters to call for a rollback election to lower property taxes. Other parts of his plan would cap appraisal growth to 3% and appraise all properties once every five years. Abbott is also calling for a Constitutional Amendment to eliminate school property taxes on homeowners.

Political analysts have said Abbott will be tough to beat because of the state's economy and his massive war chest, which could soon grow to more than $100 million.

There are three major Democratic candidates in the race. They include Andrew White, son of former Governor Mark White, and who ran in 2018; State Rep. Gina Hinojosa of Austin, and Chris Bell, a former Congressman from Houston who ran for governor in 2006.