At least 6 infants stricken in salmonella outbreak linked to dog and cat food

Infants contract salmonella linked to pet food Several infants sickened in salmonella outbreak linked to pet food 00:22

A Texas pet food manufacturer is greatly expanding a recall to include dozens of different types of dry dog and cat food potentially contaminated with salmonella, with at least seven people — six of them infants — sickened.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the outbreak, the agencies said on Thursday.

Mid America Pet Food is now recalling all brands of the pet food the company makes, including 35 different products with best by dates before October 31, 2024, and produced at its plant in Mount Pleasant, Texas, the company said in a news release.

The recalled brands include Victor super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet Food and some Member's Mark varieties distributed to retailers nationwide.

The move furthers two prior recalls, the first coming in early September and involving one lot of Victor brand Hi-Pro Plus dog food and the second 10 days ago and involving three lots of Victor super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula.

The initial recalls came after random sampling found salmonella, which can sicken pets as well as people who come in contact with it.

The latest recall noted that seven people had reported salmonella infections as of November 1, 2023, Mid America Pet Food said in a notice posted by the FDA. (See a list of the recalled products here.)

When two or more people get the same illness from the same contaminated food or drink, it is viewed as an outbreak, according to the CDC.

Seven illnesses, including one hospitalization, tied to a specific lot of Victor brand Hi-Pro Plus dry dog have been reported in seven states: Alabama, California, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Minnesota and Oklahoma, the CDC said. People began getting sick in mid-January and illnesses continued into August, according to the agency, which said the actual number of individuals sickened in the outbreak is likely much higher than reported.

"People likely got sick by touching this dog food, touching things like dog bowls that contained this dog food, or touching the poop or saliva of dogs that were fed this dog food," the CDC stated, noting that most of those who fell ill were infants.

Salmonella bacteria causes an estimated 1.3 million infections in Americans every year, resulting in an average of more than 26,000 hospitalizations and 420 deaths, CDC data shows.

Pets infected with salmonella may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some may lose their appetite and have abdominal pain. Humans can suffer from similar symptoms and in some cases experience more serious symptoms, according to the FDA.

People should destroy the recalled pet food in a way that children, pets and wildlife can't reach it, as well as wash pet bowls and storage containers, the agency advised.

Customers can contact Mid America Pet Food for additional information at info@mapf.com or at (888) 428-7544 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time.

The recall is among more than half a dozen this year of pet food found to contain salmonella or potentially harmful elevated levels of vitamins.