Multiple dog food brands recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

Dog owners should check the labels on what they feed their four-footed friends, as three brands of pet food have been recalled in recent weeks after testing positive for salmonella.

Mid America Pet Food of Mount Pleasant, Texas, is recalling three lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula after random sampling found salmonella, which can sicken pets as well as people who come in contact with it, according to an Oct. 30 notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Sold by retailers across the U.S., the recalled products come in five-pound, 15-pound and 40-pound bags with a best-by-date of June 12, 2024, and contain one of the following three lot numbers on the back of the products: 1000016890, 1000016891, 1000016892.

Pets infected with Salmonella may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some may lose their appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Humans can suffer from similar symptoms, and in some cases have more serious ailments, according to the FDA.

People should destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife can not reach it, as well as wash pet bowls and storage containers, the agency advised.

Customers can contact Mid America Pet Food for additional information at info@mapf.com or at (888) 428-7544 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time.

The recall is the second in as many months by the company, which also recalled one lot — or 644 cases — of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus in early September. That recall involved five-pound bags distributed nationwide with a lot code 1000016385 and a best-by-date of April 30, 2024.

Another Texas company, TFP Nutrition of Nacogdoches, is recalling Retriever All Life Stages Mini Chunk Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food due to potential salmonella contamination, according to a notice posted by the FDA on October 21.

The 50-pound bags have best-by-dates of October 2024 and production codes of either 3277 TFP or 3278 TFP, the company stated. The affected products were sold in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

Consumers with questions or looking for a replacement product or refund can call TFP at (800) 330-3048 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Separately, Blue Ridge Beef of Statesville, North Carolina, is recalling Breeders Choice dog food because of possible salmonella risks. The product comes packaged in clear plastic and was sold mostly in retail stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The recalled product contains the UPC code 8 54298 00193 1. Consumers can email the company at blueridgebeefnc.com for a refund or call (704) 880-4500 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella bacteria causes an estimated 1.3 million infections in Americans every year, resulting in 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths.