Watch live: Procession of fallen Greenville Police Officer Cooper Dawson

Watch the procession in the player above.

Fallen Greenville Police Officer Cooper Dawson will be returning home Wednesday morning.

At around 10:30 a.m., a procession is expected to begin for Dawson on Highway 380 in Greenville before circling the block in front of the Greenville Police Department and heading toward Rockwall.

The police department is opening the procession up to those who want to pay their respects to Dawson. They ask that those who wish to do so line up along US Highway 69, south of Highway 380 and north of Highway 66 to help alleviate traffic congestion.

Dawson, 27, was conducting a traffic stop around 7:40 p.m. on Monday that led to a foot pursuit near 3500 Pickett Street. While pursuing the suspect, Dawson was ambushed and shot multiple times, police said.

Police said that despite his critical injuries, Dawson returned fire, striking the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Christian Robert Sparger.

Dawson and the suspect were taken to local hospitals. Dawson died from his injuries early Tuesday morning. Greenville police said this is the first line of duty death for the department in over 100 years.

Greenville PD said Dawson was a highly respected member of the department. Prior to joining Greenville PD, Dawson served with the Garland Police Department. He was also a military veteran with the National Guard and had been with the Greenville Police Department for over a year and a half. He was also a member of the SWAT team and an instructor for fellow officers.

What : Procession of Greenville Police Officer Cooper Dawson

Procession of Greenville Police Officer Cooper Dawson Date: Nov. 27

Nov. 27 Time: Around 10:30 a.m.

Around 10:30 a.m. Location: Greenville, Texas

Greenville, Texas Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas YouTube

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change