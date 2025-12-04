Private citizens in Texas can now sue anyone who manufactures, distributes or mails abortion medication in or to Texas

Another sweeping anti-abortion law is now in effect in Texas. House Bill 7 went into effect on Thursday. It restricts abortion-inducing drugs in the state by allowing private citizens to sue anyone who manufactures, distributes, or mails abortion medication in or to Texas.

"This is another law that is purposely written to provide fear and to scare Texans to make them, looking over their shoulder constantly to the neighbor who will turn them in," said patient Kaitlyn Kash.

The bill passed during this year's legislative session with large support from groups like Texas Right To Life, who said this is a way to stop telehealth providers and out-of-state doctors from mailing the medications into the state.

"We think at the end of the day, more babies are going to be protected, more women are going to be protected from this predatory industry of abortion pills by mail that we've seen pop up in the last 3 years," said John Seago with Texas Right To Life.

According to the law, patients who use the medicines cannot be sued. Citizens who file successful claims could be awarded $100,000, at a minimum.

"We've really drafted this bill very carefully to make sure that the personal identity, the personal information, that can all be hidden. so, this is not something, you know, this is not something that's going to be pitting neighbor against neighbor," Seago said.

The law includes exceptions for medical emergencies like miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies. But medical professionals worry it will further constrict access to Texans' reproductive health care.

"I worry about the message this sends to the next generation," said Uma Reddy, a Texas medical student. "It tells them that their safety is negotiable, their autonomy is conditional and that their medical needs are less important than political pressure."