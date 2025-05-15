Princeton's explosive growth reflects broader North Texas challenges

CBS News Texas

Princeton has officially become the fastest-growing city in the nation by percentage, according to new U.S. Census data.

The city has doubled in size over the past five years, and local officials say the numbers are already outdated due to continued rapid expansion.

City leaders say the headline-grabbing census figures are likely already behind the curve because growth hasn't slowed. Officials expect the city's population to double again over the next five years.

Small-town charm meets big-city congestion

Residents are feeling the impact.

"The small-town feel is still here, but the growing pains are real," said Justin Wickard, a local resident. "The driving is ridiculous!"

Another resident, who asked to be identified only as Sandy, moved to Princeton in 2021 and expressed frustration with the traffic.

"We didn't realize it was going to be this horrible of a scenario," she said. "My mom drives to Carrollton, and it can take her two hours to get home because of traffic."

Mayor targets growth with infrastructure fixes

Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr., who moved to Princeton when it was still surrounded by open pastures and farmland, acknowledged the growing challenges facing the rapidly expanding city.

"When I first moved here, you had to drive past cows and pastures — there were no stores around," he said.

Now, as mayor, he's focused on managing the city's growth intentionally.

To address infrastructure strain, the city has placed a moratorium on new residential development while it works to upgrade roads and utilities.

"We have a bypass that's about to be built, and they're expanding Highway 380 this summer," Escobar said. "It's going to make traffic worse during construction, but at the end of it, it should be better."

Residents stay hopeful amid rapid growth

Despite the frustrations, some residents remain hopeful.

"Allow time for it to develop," said Wickard. "And as it develops, we'll look back and say, 'Oh, okay, we're good now.'"

Other North Texas cities like Celina and Anna also ranked in the top five for fastest-growing cities, highlighting the region's continued population boom.