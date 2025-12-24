Powerball fever for estimated $1.7 billion jackpot as warm as the Texas weather

Kelly Fox decided to throw a bit of chance into her children's Christmas gifts this year by buying them all Powerball tickets.

"It was for fun," Fox said. "Let's see if we win."

Her generosity could pay off, as the estimated jackpot is $1.7 billion. The cash option for the prize exceeds $781 million. But the Fox family doesn't have the exclusive lockdown on playing the fantasy-rich Powerball, where the odds are 1 in about 292 million.

Fuel City on S. Riverfront in Dallas is dealing with the frenzy and the dreams. Jason Flores is working his first Powerball rush. The 17-year-old has been on the job for only four months.

"I actually had a customer come up here the other day. They bought $3,000 worth of Powerball," Flores said. "And then we had another customer come up here the other day that bought 300. And then today we had a customer buy $100 worth."

The teen cashier and stocker have to figure out how the customer wants the tickets: all on one ticket, separate, or another preference. As the transactions are occurring, dreams and promises fill the air.

"We've had a lot of people come in here and just be like that they're going to buy their dream house, their dream car, and, you know, put half of it into a savings account," he said. "Other people that want to just ball out and buy everything. And we always have some customers that have us, the cashiers, as a lucky charm."

Flores said customers ask him and other workers to bless the tickets. That's where multi-million dollar promises, he said, have been made to him. If the ticket holder became a winner and honored their word, the teen would become a millionaire.

"One said $10 million, $2 million, $5 million," he said.

Flores, who simply holds the ticket up and declares it a winner, has not quit his day job for the promises, yet. Even he dreams of the change such currency could bring to his family's life.

In the meantime, most of Fox's children decided their winnings would go toward a trip. There was a vote for college. Church donations came up. It will be a family decision for sure, according to the mother of eight.

"It's got my signature on every single one of them," Fox said.