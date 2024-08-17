Possible drowning in Mesquite, 4-year-old airlifted to Children's Hospital

MESQUITE — A 4-year-old child was discovered unresponsive in a pool on Saturday morning in the 1900 block of Rodeo Drive, Mesquite police said.

Mesquite police officers arrived at the scene at 9:48 a.m. and immediately began administering lifesaving measures. The Mesquite Fire Department soon took over, transporting the child to a local hospital. The child was subsequently airlifted to Children's Hospital in Dallas, according to a news release.

The child's current condition remains unknown.