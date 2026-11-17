Portillo's has announced the closure of six of its restaurants due to underperformance, including two North Texas locations, a spokesperson confirmed.

The Chicago-based company said that as of Nov. 15, the Portillo's located at the Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth and the one at 410 U.S. Highway 287 in Mansfield are permanently closed, joining locations in Richmond, Willowbrook, Lubbock and Katy.

"While these decisions are never easy, they reflect Portillo's focus on strengthening our existing restaurant portfolio and positioning the Company for long-term success. We remain committed to growing through thoughtful development, operational excellence and an exceptional guest experience," a statement read, which also included a thank you to its employees of the stores that have closed.

The restaurant, known for its Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, opened its first North Texas location in Allen in 2023 and has since expanded across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In May 2026, it opened its first-ever airport location at DFW International Airport.