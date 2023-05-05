Police: 2 people injured in fire at a Shell refinery industrial facility in Deer Park

Police: explosion at an industrial facility near Houston

DEER PARK, TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - According to KHOU-TV, two people were injured in a fire at a Shell Pemex refinery facility in Deer Park, Texas on Friday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said crews from multiple agencies were responding to the fire in a tweet.

Receiving preliminary reports of some type of explosion at an industrial plant at 5900 SH-225. Responding units can see fire from the freeway. @hcfmo & @HCSOTexas industrial team have begun coordinating. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 5, 2023

As of now, Deer Park city officials have not ordered a shelter-in-place, and the security at the facility has confirmed that all employees were evacuated.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.