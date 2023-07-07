Watch CBS News
Local

Police: Man found shot in Dallas alley dies; suspect(s) wanted

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) –  Authorities say a 20-year-old man is dead after being found shot Thursday afternoon in a Dallas alley.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of S. Fitzhugh Avenue just after 4 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded; however, the victim died from his injuries. The Dallas Police Department identified the victim as Tavarious Robinson.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Detective Yahir Perez at 469-849-3757 or by email at yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 2:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.