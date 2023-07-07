Police: Man found shot in Dallas alley dies; suspect(s) wanted

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Authorities say a 20-year-old man is dead after being found shot Thursday afternoon in a Dallas alley.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of S. Fitzhugh Avenue just after 4 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded; however, the victim died from his injuries. The Dallas Police Department identified the victim as Tavarious Robinson.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Detective Yahir Perez at 469-849-3757 or by email at yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.