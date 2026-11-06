Police look for man accused of exposing himself at Lewisville store

Lewisville police are investigating a disturbing incident caught on camera where a man followed a customer around a store for almost two hours and repeatedly exposed himself.

Followers of a woman who livestreams bargains on social media noticed something weird in her video at Marshalls on Stemmons Freeway around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"The people that were watching the streaming started commenting, 'Hey, be aware, or be careful. This guy is like following you,'" the woman's husband said.

The woman's husband, who asked to use only his middle name, Stiven, for privacy, said his wife froze in horror when she saw the recorded footage.

CBS News Texas

"He was at touching himself with his intimate parts exposed pretty close to her. She really got totally scared. She was shaking a lot," Stiven said.

The couple checked the whole video and realized the man followed her throughout the store, exposing himself for more than an hour.

"There were families there. They were kids there. There were other ladies there," Stiven said. "We couldn't believe he was there all that time doing this thing close to everyone."

A Marshalls spokesperson sent CBS News Texas the following statement: "At Marshalls, the safety of our customers is a top priority, and we want everyone who visits our store to have an enjoyable shopping experience. We are aware of our customer's concerns and regret she had this experience while visiting our store. We've reached out to local law enforcement and will cooperate with them as appropriate."

Stiven said other women have commented on social media about experiencing something similar in North Texas.

"After we posted, we have seen the same situation is happening to several ladies, and people are saying it looks like there is a trend of a group of guys that's going to stores touching themselves," Stiven said.

Stiven said his wife feels scared and doesn't want to leave their home, but the couple wants to share what happened to her for one reason.

"She's a psychologist. She knows with these kind of predators how they behave," Stiven said. "We are really sharing this story with the only purpose that we want to stop this before this becomes a tragedy for someone else."

Police are actively looking to identify the suspect. Anyone with information or who recognizes the man in the video is asked to call Detective Kelly at the Lewisville Police Department at 972-219-3600.