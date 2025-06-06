Police cast wide net in probe of defunct North Texas car dealership's business practices

Desire Godfrey said it was time for a vehicle upgrade. The Lancaster mother had her eye on a Lexus.

"I had a baby, so I'm looking for something reliable for me and a baby," Godfrey said.

She searched online and found what she thought was the right vehicle at The Reserve Auto Group in The Colony. She described the sales process in May 2024 as a positive experience.

Warranty and GAP insurance issues

But an unexpected oil change six months later changed everything. Godfrey, 33, said a Lexus dealership informed her the vehicle was not under warranty.

She also discovered her GAP insurance policy didn't exist.

"They (Reserve Auto Group) never paid the warranty company the money they were supposed to pay to activate this warranty and this GAP insurance," she said.

Car loan charges continue

Godfrey said the costs were included in her car note. She filed a report with The Colony Police Department — and she's not alone. Police said they received their first complaint on Jan. 31.

According to a news release, police have been investigating multiple fraud claims connected to the dealership since 2023. The business shut down in December 2024, but complaints continue to come in.

Alleged auto fraud pattern

Investigators said customers were allegedly instructed to write separate checks for aftermarket warranties or GAP insurance policies. Those payments were supposed to go to third-party providers, but police said the dealership allegedly cashed the checks and never forwarded the money — leaving customers without coverage.

Another victim comes forward

A second alleged victim, who spoke to CBS News Texas anonymously, said she and her husband also bought a Lexus from the dealership. She provided a non-activation letter from DOWC Administrative Services LLC, a company that offers GAP insurance and warranties.

The letter stated: "Please be advised that Reserve Auto has failed to remit payment to Us as the Administrator and Provider for your Contract. Consequently, the Contract was not activated in our system."

Investigation still ongoing

Police have not made any arrests or publicly identified anyone associated with the allegations. Officers said they are continuing to vet additional alleged victims.

CBS News Texas is not naming the person listed as the dealership's owner, as police have indicated he did nothing wrong. He spoke briefly by phone, saying he wanted to schedule an appointment to discuss the claims further because he believed "we did not have all the facts." When asked for clarification, he said he didn't have time to explain.

Legal team responds

Two emails followed the call, and attorneys from Herrin Law introduced themselves.

"We have no comment at this time. Thank you for your interest in our client's side of the story," attorney Benjamin Palatiere said.

He requested that all future inquiries be directed to him.

Buyer left without coverage

Meanwhile, Godfrey said the vehicle itself has not had any issues. But she continues to pay for a warranty and insurance that don't exist.

"So nobody wants to refinance the loan. Nobody wants to give me GAP insurance," she said. "It's just more so like I'm going to take it or leave it. If I wreck the car, then I would have to figure out a way to pay that car off."

Godfrey said she hopes to recover the money one day.