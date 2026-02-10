Police identify teen accused of fatally shooting friend after argument over French fries

Fort Worth police have confirmed the arrest of a teen accused of fatally shooting his friend after an argument that began over French fries.

Lemarques Darden, 18, has been charged with murder in connection with the late January shooting at an apartment complex on Jeremiah Drive near Alemeda Street in West Fort Worth.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he died hours later.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as Jarvis Davis, 19, and determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Lemarques Darden, 18 Fort Worth Police Department

Argument over French fries escalated

Detectives with the Gun Violence Unit learned that the argument between Darden and Davis began when Davis refused to share his French fries. Police said the confrontation escalated, ending with the fatal shooting.

According to police, Darden fled after the shooting, but investigators identified him as a resident of the same apartment complex. The next day, police announced a suspect had been taken into custody.

