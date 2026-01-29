Dispute over french fries spirals into deadly shooting, Fort Worth police say

Fort Worth detectives are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed his friend after an argument that began over french fries.

Police said the shooting happened on Wednesday evening at an apartment complex on Jeremiah Drive near Alemeda Street in West Fort Worth. Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot to the head. He was pronounced dead at the hospital hours later.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Unit learned that an argument between the victim and the suspect started when the victim refused to share his french fries. The argument escalated and resulted in the shooting, police said.

The suspect fled after the shooting but police said they have identified him as another resident of the apartment complex. Fort Worth PD said that detectives are looking for the suspect to speak with him about what happened.

The department did not released the identity of the suspect; The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will identify the victim.

The shooting was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public, the department said.