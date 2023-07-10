Police: Fort Worth homeowner fatally shoots man on his property
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A homeowner in Fort Worth fatally shot a man on his property, police say.
It happened just before 1 a.m. July 10 in the 2800 block of May Street, in the Fort Worth Heights Neighborhood.
The man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
There is no information about what led to the shooting or if the homeowner is facing any charges.
