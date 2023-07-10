Watch CBS News
Police: Fort Worth homeowner fatally shoots man on his property

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Homeowner fatally shoots man on his property early Monday morning
Homeowner fatally shoots man on his property early Monday morning 00:31

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A homeowner in Fort Worth fatally shot a man on his property, police say. 

It happened just before 1 a.m. July 10 in the 2800 block of May Street, in the Fort Worth Heights Neighborhood.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

There is no information about what led to the shooting or if the homeowner is facing any charges.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 6:12 AM

