Police detain man, rule out bomb threat outside Cinemark in Cedar Hill

CEDAR HILL – A man is in custody after police closed roads and evacuated nearby personnel Friday following a report of a suspicious package in a vehicle near the Cinemark theater.

The Dallas Police Department's bomb squad, aiding Cedar Hill police, found no explosive device in the vehicle.

Cedar Hill police responded just before 1 p.m. to the theater at 280 Uptown Blvd.

Based on the man's statements, authorities closed the roads and evacuated personnel, according to a news release.

Police detained the man for a mental health evaluation.