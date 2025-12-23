Police body cam captures dramatic rescue of missing child with autism from Josephine pond

Dramatic body camera video captured the moment a Josephine Police officer rescued a child from a pond on Saturday.

Josephine Police said they were called to the Magnolia Pointe area around 8:30 p.m., after a three-year-old child diagnosed with autism had been missing for about 30 minutes.

Police said the child's parents were searching for the area when they arrived. Officers with specialized training focused on the pond, as children with an autism diagnosis are often drawn to water.

Body camera video shared with CBS News Texas shows an officer running towards the pond with a flashlight shining.

The video shows the officer spot something in the distance. In the video, the officer can be heard saying, "what is that?"

Moments later, crying could be heard on the video as the officer calls out and quickly pulls the child to safety. "You okay?" the officer said. "Come here, baby, come here, baby, you're OK."

Police said the child was not hurt, adding that the department "is grateful for the positive outcome of this incident and commends the officers involved for their quick response, training, and decisive actions, which contributed to the safe recovery of the child."

The police department said this is an open case, and since it involves a child, it will be reviewed by child protective services. Neighbors told CBS News Texas off-camera they haven't seen an incident like this before at this pond, and they're thankful the child is safe. The family of the child, who did not want to go on camera, said they are grateful for the police department's efforts.