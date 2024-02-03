Pleasant for Saturday afternoon, turning cooler on Sunday

NORTH TEXAS - The rain and storms have moved east leaving low clouds and patchy fog in their wake. Last night's system brought a good soaking to North Texas with radar-estimated rainfall near 1" in many locations.

Even though we are done with the rain this morning, it is still a grey start. Patchy fog will clear out midmorning as skies clear from west to east today.

Areas west of I-35 will enjoy sunshine most of the day, while it takes a bit longer for areas east of I-35 to see the skies brighten.

Temperatures remain very comfortable today, starting in the upper 50s and warming into the upper 60s.

This afternoon a few showers are possible in our far eastern counties, near Sulphur Springs, Paris and Bonham but the Metroplex will remain dry.

If you suffer from allergies, we have some good news. The rain should offer some temporary relief from the pollen.

Clouds and fog return overnight as an area of low pressure drags a cold front through the area. It won't be a washout, but sprinkles and light rain are possible from time to time.

Breezy northerly winds arrive drawing in cooler air and keeping highs near 60 in DFW tomorrow, some areas won't make it out of the 50s.

Patchy fog is possible again Monday morning but the rain will have ended. The cooler air remains in place to the start week but we are back to the 70s by Thursday.