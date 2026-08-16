Plano woman hit, killed while running across highway, police say

A woman from Plano died early Sunday morning after police say she tried to cross State Highway 121.

Plano Police said it happened on the eastbound side of the highway near Ohio Drive just after 1 a.m. The department said the 37-year-old woman ran across the westbound side of the highway and tried to continue crossing in the eastbound lanes when she was hit by an SUV.

Plano Police said Plano Fire-Rescue attempted lifesaving measures, but she was declared dead at the scene. The SUV driver, police reported, was not hurt and remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

The highway was reopened around 6 a.m., the department said.