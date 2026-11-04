Plano voters reject tax to help fund proposed Dallas Stars arena

Plans for a new Dallas Stars arena in Plano face a potential funding setback after voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed venue tax that would help pay for the project.

The tax would have applied to tickets, hotels, parking fees, and rental cars in the area surrounding The Shops at Willow Bend, where a proposed $1 billion arena would anchor a larger redevelopment project.

For Jeremy Matthews, a member of the Stop the Stars PAC, the election results were cause for celebration.

"It's kind of like Christmas morning. I mean, just all good news," Matthews said as he picked up campaign signs following Tuesday's election.

CBS News Texas

Matthews and other Plano residents organized opposition to the referendum, raising concerns about the public cost of the proposed arena and its impact on the community.

"It was cost. I didn't like the taxpayers. You know, the $700 million that we were going to fork out. I just thought that's just an exorbitant amount of money. You know, sports venues, sports teams do this all the time," Matthews said.

Members of the Stop the Stars Coalition gathered Tuesday night to watch the election returns as Proposition A was defeated by a wide margin.

According to the reported results from Collin County, 265,539 voters opposed Proposition A, compared with 158,685 who supported it. A total of 424,224 votes were cast.

What happens next for the proposed arena?

Despite the referendum's defeat, the proposed Dallas Stars arena and the surrounding $2 billion retail and residential development are not necessarily off the table.

The failed vote does not prohibit construction of the arena, and city officials could pursue other funding options.

Plano Mayor John Muns acknowledged the results in a statement while emphasizing the city's continued interest in redeveloping the property.

"The proposed redevelopment at The Shops at Willow Bend remains an important opportunity for our community. We are committed to thoughtful reinvestment and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars as we consider what comes next. I appreciate everyone who made their voice heard in this election," Muns said.

The Dallas Stars did not respond to CBS News Texas' requests for comment. However, the team's president previously said the outcome of the vote would not affect plans to relocate to West Plano.

Among the possible alternatives is seeking $700 million in funding from the Texas Legislature next year. Plano ISD has already committed $250 million toward the project, according to the proposal described during the campaign.

Opponents vow to continue fighting the project

Residents who opposed the venue tax say their concerns extend beyond the proposed funding mechanism. They also worry about traffic, additional city spending, and other potential effects of the development.

Members of the opposition campaign say they intend to keep pressuring city leaders to reconsider the project.

"Our first plan of action is just to be emailing, contacting the city council, just telling us, you know, look what happened. You know, the people have spoken. Please don't go any further with this," an opponent of the project said.

For now, opponents have scored a significant victory at the ballot box, but the arena's future remains uncertain.

The coalition's campaign message summed up its position in four words: "The Puck Stops Here."