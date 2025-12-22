Plano tennis legend Ken Sumrow retires after dedicating decades; center court named in his honor

After nearly half a century on the courts, a pillar of the Plano tennis community is stepping away.

Ken Sumrow didn't just teach the game to tens of thousands — he turned his passion into purpose.

When High Point Tennis Center first opened in 1978, Plano was still growing, and the land around the courts was largely untouched.

"There wasn't anything out here," said Sumrow.

At the time, Sumrow was the tennis coach at Plano Senior High School, but he left that job to take over the new facility.

"There was just a lot of anticipation for having a place for people to play," he said.

Ask anyone who's played tennis in Plano over the last 50 years, and chances are they know Sumrow.

"A lot of people have been through here and enjoyed tennis," Sumrow said. "Probably over five million now that people have played here in tournaments or lessons. And of course that's just people who have actually played."

As the director of High Point, he's been there for all of it.

This week, the City of Plano recognized Sumrow, naming the center court after him, followed by a retirement celebration where the mayor made a special presentation.

He was also inducted into the Texas Tennis Hall of Fame earlier this fall.

"It's very honoring," Sumrow said. "I mean, I feel great that people think highly of me. Sometimes you get so much in your work you don't realize how you're perceived, so that's really good."

With Sumrow now retiring, the big question is what will he do next?

"I'm going to do exactly what I want to do," Sumrow said. "That includes playing pickleball and playing tennis. Traveling some. Sleeping late."

What he's built will still be at High Point: a community shaped by decades of dedication.

