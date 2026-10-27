Families heartbroken after Plano Senior High removes memorial honoring students, staff who died

A multimillion-dollar renovation at Plano Senior High School has sparked frustration and sadness among families and alumni after a memorial honoring students and staff who died was removed from campus.

The Memorial Wall and Garden had served as a place of remembrance for years, honoring members of the school community whose lives were cut short.

Among those remembered was Gabriel Rabah, who died by suicide in 2016, and fellow student Evan Johnson, who died from illicit drug use in 2014. The memorial included plaques and a tree planted in Johnson's memory.

For Gabriel's brother, Zackaria Rabah, the memorial was more than a collection of names. It was a place where friends and family could remember and celebrate his brother's life.

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"He was loved by everyone here. So many who came to this memorial to celebrate his life," Rabah said.

But when Rabah learned the memorial had been removed as part of the school's renovation project, he was devastated.

Rabah said families were not notified before the memorial was taken down and questioned whether the district intended to restore it.

"They tore down this memorial without any notice, notifying any families," Rabah said. "They have no plans to put it back up. They wouldn't have given me the plaque if they did."

Rabah has since launched a petition calling on Plano ISD to install a new Memorial Wall and Garden to honor those who were remembered at the original site.

In a statement, Plano ISD described the removal as temporary and said it was necessary because of ongoing construction:

"Plano Senior High School is undergoing a major renovation that required the temporary removal of the Memorial Wall & Garden. The memorials have been stored during construction.

"We recognize how meaningful these memorials are to the families and the Plano Senior community. We are working with families to determine next steps for honoring their loved ones as part of the renovation.

"Information about the renovation, including an FAQ addressing the memorials, is available at www.pisd.edu/legendary⁠."

For Rabah, the issue goes beyond the removal of the memorial. He believes families should have been notified and consulted before a place with such personal significance was dismantled.

"Plano honors itself on its history," Rabah said. "They should keep this history, especially to those who were dedicated to the school, who happened to pass away. It goes against what they stand for."

While Plano ISD maintains the removal is temporary, Rabah and other supporters want assurances that the students and staff honored by the memorial will not be forgotten.