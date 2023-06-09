Plano roadways, businesses evacuated due to gas leak in sanitary sewer system

Plano roadways, businesses evacuated due to possible gas leak in sewer system

UPDATE: The City of Plano is set to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Watch it live here.

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Roadways and several businesses in Plano have been evacuated due to a gas leak in the city's sanitary sewer system.

Plano Fire-Rescue officials said the leak is in the area between Park Lane and Parker Road, causing the northbound lanes of 75 Service Road to be shut down.

Emergency services are currently working to determine the extent of the leak and evacuated the roadways and businesses "out of an abundance of caution."

People staying at a nearby Motel 6 are being told to shelter in place while transportation arrangements are made.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.