Plano firefighter first in Texas to reach highest level in structural collapse certification

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Stephanie Bouillion-Mayer has accomplished something that no other woman has done in the State of Texas.

She is showing the world that sometimes, the search for your calling is unexpectedly rescued by fate.

Bouillion-Mayer did more than achieve. She's the team member adding more flames to the Plano Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue Team.

"I like the idea of being there, taking care of emergencies and people...when I got out of school, I was trying to figure out what the big kid version of lifeguarding was," Bouillion-Mayer said. "That was fire and EMS."

Bouillion-Mayer is the first woman in Texas and only the third woman in the world to achieve the highest level of search and rescue.

"I grew up in this city, went to school here, I've worked here since I was a kid," Bouillion-Mayer said.

Bouillion-Mayer and her special operations team are a highly trained division that encounter the kind of danger that requires rope, trench and swift water rescues – even collapsed buildings.

"Proud of her and proud to be able to see the accomplishments come together from everything. Working together as a team is something she does very well," Plano firefighter and paramedic Anthony DiMarco said.

"She doesn't want to stand out beyond us, the only part she wants to stand out is the fact that she's a rescue specialist," longtime Plano firefighter and paramedic Wesley Holland said.

She's a specialist whose achievements are groundbreaking. Bouillion-Mayer said she's already heard of other women in North Texas who want to do the same program she completed.

"I want to inspire other girls that they can do this stuff if that's what they're passionate about," Bouillion-Mayer said.

She's not igniting hope for other young girls in search of their path, proving that strength, skill and perseverance will always lead to success.

"Pick what you want to do in life and go at it 100% and if your hearts in it, you can do it," Bouillion-Mayer said.