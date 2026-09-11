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Concrete truck overturns on Dallas North Tollway in Plano, shuts down lanes

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers,
Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

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A concrete truck crashed and overturned on the Dallas North Tollway in Plano, spilling its load onto the highway and closing all southbound lanes.

The crash happened just after 2:15 p.m. just before the toll bridge at Parker Road.

The North Texas Tollway Authority says traffic is being diverted off the tollway at Parker, with drivers able to re-enter at Park Boulevard.

Plano police say no one was injured.

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CBS News Texas

It's unclear how long it will take to clear the scene and reopen the southbound lanes.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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