Concrete truck overturns on Dallas North Tollway in Plano, shuts down lanes

A concrete truck crashed and overturned on the Dallas North Tollway in Plano, spilling its load onto the highway and closing all southbound lanes.

The crash happened just after 2:15 p.m. just before the toll bridge at Parker Road.

The North Texas Tollway Authority says traffic is being diverted off the tollway at Parker, with drivers able to re-enter at Park Boulevard.

Plano police say no one was injured.

CBS News Texas

It's unclear how long it will take to clear the scene and reopen the southbound lanes.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.