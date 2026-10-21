Arson investigation underway after 1 rescued, 1 injured in large apartment fire in Plano, officials say

One person was rescued, and another was injured after an early morning fire at a Plano apartment that, officials say, was possibly set intentionally. One suspect is in custody.

According to Plano Fire Rescue, just before 12:10 a.m., firefighters responded to a large blaze at a complex in the 600 block of Legacy Drive. When they arrived, heavy flames were visible coming from a balcony, prompting a second alarm to dispatch additional crews.

One resident said he had to jump from his patio.

"As I was jumping, they had to get the ladder," resident Timothy Howard told CBS News Texas. "There was an older man on top of me, and he was like, 'Help, help,' so they got the ladder. And thank God for these firefighters out here."

Plano Fire Rescue said following his rescue, another person was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, but they are stable.

Officials said that several apartment units were damaged in the fire.

"We're estimating approximately 10 units are affected right now, not sure the total amount of residents," Plano Fire Rescue spokesperson Allison Smith said. "We are actively working with building management. They've been very cooperative to get them into a safe place tonight. I know it's cold; l I know it's not ideal conditions early in the morning… So, we're working hard with them and the Red Cross."

Authorities told CBS News Texas that the incident is being investigated as arson and that a suspect has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more becomes available.