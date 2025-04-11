Authorities investigate small plane crash near Propwash Airport in Denton County

Plane crash near Propwash Airport in Denton County under investigation

Authorities are investigating a small plane crash near an airport in unincorporated Denton County, southwest of the city of Justin.

A plane crashed Friday near a small airport near Justin. CBS News Texas

The crash involving a 2019 Saberwing Lightsport aircraft occurred at approximately 7:10 p.m. Friday near 15663 Cessna Road at Propwash Airport. The plane went down under unknown circumstances, according to the Justin Fire Department.

Witness account

A witness told CBS News Texas that he saw the plane experiencing a problem. The pilot attempted to return to the airport but crashed before reaching it, the witness said.

The number of individuals on board and the extent of injuries are currently being assessed, the Justin Fire Department said in a news release.

Fire chief statement



"We are actively working to gather more information and ensure the safety of those in the surrounding area," Justin Fire Chief Matthew Mitchell said. "Our thoughts are with those involved and their families."

Scene secured

Law enforcement has secured the scene and the surrounding area, fire officials said. Residents are being asked to avoid the area to allow emergency crews space to operate and ensure the integrity of the scene.

Agencies involved

"Multiple investigations into this incident are currently underway," said Krystal Gonzalez Haynes, a spokesperson for the city of Justin.

Agencies involved include the Federal Aviation Administration, Texas Department of Public Safety, Denton County Sheriff's Office, Denton County Fire Marshal's Office, Justin Police Department, and Justin Fire Department.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.