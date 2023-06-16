Pittsburgh synagogue shooter found guilty in Tree of Life attack

A 50-year-old truck driver with a history of spewing antisemitic hatred has been found guilty on all counts in the 2018 shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 worshipers and left seven people wounded. The verdict was expected, as Robert Bowers' attorneys admitted during trial that he was responsible for the massacre.

He was charged with 63 criminal counts, including hate crimes resulting in death, related to the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The defense team, rather than trying to get a not guilty verdict during the trial, had instead focused on trying to spare him the death penalty. They offered no defense of their own after the prosecution rested.

Jurors returned just before noon on Friday, CBS Pittsburgh reported, after a total of more than five hours of deliberation Thursday and Friday.

Next will come the penalty phase of the trial, where the jury will decide if he should receive the death penalty or serve life in prison. CBS Pittsburgh reports that the judge called for a one-week break before the penalty phase begins.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.