Pickleball takes over North Texas: world's biggest tournament serves up action in Dallas County

While the game has exploded with popularity, the biggest pickleball tournament in the world is taking place at the Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, where it's clear that North Texas continues to play host to the world's biggest sporting events.

The sounds and sights of top-notch pickleball play are playing out at the 2025 Jenius Bank Pickleball World Championships.

The only pickleball tournament with a "Pickleball Boulevard"

The tournament, put on by the Professional Pickle Association, is in its third year, and it has found a welcoming home at the Brookehaven Country Club.

"Whenever we come to Texas, there is an extra added flair," said Jeff Watson, the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Carvana PPA Tour. "There is no other pickleball tournament in the world that has a Pickleball Boulevard."

Watson is talking about the carnival-like atmosphere that anchors dozens of courts where players are dinking and driving away around the clock for a week straight.

"You're going to see the best in the world in pickleball," said Watson.

Connor Garnett is one of the new pros to the sport, currently ranked number 4 in the world.

"I did tennis growing up, and a couple of years of investing banking," said Garnett. "So, I had a regular job, and now I get to travel around. I always joke that my retirement plan is now my airline miles because we are on the road so much."

He's looking to improve his ranking, going up against players like Ben Johns, who is considered to be the best to ever play the sport.

Thousands to compete in amateur pickleball tournament, bringing millions of dollars to North Texas

Another component at play this week is the amateur tournament. That's where more than 2,500 players compete mostly for bragging rights.

Last year, this tournament brought Farmers Branch about $16 million in economic impact, with more than 57,000 people attending.

Tournament officials say they expect to break those numbers again this year.

Dirk Nowitski hosting celebrity pickleball tournament

It's become so popular that Dirk Nowitzki will host another celebrity tournament on Wednesday with a bunch of A-listers.

From young fans to older ones, pickleball lovers can't seem to get enough.

"I like to say I don't have a wife right now, but pickleball is life," said Gerard Den, a pickleball fan. "Everyone is loving it."

The tournament runs through the weekend, and the Dirk Celebrity Pro Am tournament starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. It's expected to be a sell-out.